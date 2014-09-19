Trevose, PA, September 18, 2014 – CollisionMax continued to reach out to help U.S. military veterans through its organizational support of a job search skills workshop this week sponsored by the Lower Bucks County Chamber of Commerce.

The workshop, the second of its kind held at the chamber’s offices in Fairless Hills, PA, invited veterans to engage in mock job interviews with Bucks County employers, sit in a seminar offering interview and resume tips, and receive critiques of their resumes. It was held on Tuesday, September 16.

CollisionMax is one of several member companies who are active members of the chamber’s Veterans Support Project. Companies who sent representatives to interview and coach veterans at this week’s workshop included Sam’s Club, Sesame Place, Lower Bucks Hospital, Patriot Connections, and Workforce Opportunity Services.

CollisionMax, an auto body and glass repair business with 11 locations in the Delaware Valley, sponsors the Metal of Honor Project as a way of honoring and thanking area veterans for their service. Launched in 2012, to date the project has given free body repairs to 14 area veterans nominated by the public. To nominate a veteran, please visit metalofhonorproject.com. For more information about CollisionMax, please visit collisionmax.com.