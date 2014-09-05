Trevose, PA, September 5, 2014 – CollisionMax of Sicklerville, NJ, is now accepting nominations for the next winner of the company’s Metal of Honor Project, which gives free auto body repairs to Delaware Valley U.S. military service veterans. The deadline for nominations from the Sicklerville area is Friday, September 26.

To nominate a veteran, go to the project’s web site, http://www.metalofhonorproject.com. The winner will be announced in the first week of October. CollisionMax of Sicklerville is located at 2781 Sicklerville Road, just off the northbound Route 42 Exit 7 for Sicklerville.

Since the project began, CollisionMax has selected 15 winners of the award who live near the company’s collision repair centers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. CollisionMax selects a winner once a month for one its 11 locations. The company chooses the winner from nominations it receives from the public on the project’s web site.

Last year’s Sicklerville shop winner was Joseph Sipia of Runnemede, NJ, a 92-year-old U.S. Navy veteran of World War II.

“The Metal of Honor Project is our way of saying thank you and honoring the men and women of our armed forces who put their lives on the line for all of us,” said Jim Tornetta, CollisionMax president and CEO.

In New Jersey, CollisionMax operates shops in Blackwood, Cinnaminson, Glassboro, Marlton, Pennsauken, Sicklerville and Westmont. In Pennsylvania, it has repair centers in Oxford Valley, Warminster and two in Northeast Philadelphia (both on West Grant Avenue). Its GlassMax business operates throughout the Delaware Valley. For more information about CollisionMax and GlassMax, please visit http://www.collisionmax.com.