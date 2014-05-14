Trevose, PA, May 14, 2014 — CollisionMax of Glassboro, NJ, is now accepting nominations for the next winner of the company’s Metal of Honor Project, which gave free auto body repairs to 11 Delaware Valley U.S. military service veterans in its first full year. The deadline for nominations from the Glassboro area is Friday, May 30.

To nominate a veteran, go to the project’s web site, www.metalofhonorproject.com. The winner will be announced in the first week of June. CollisionMax of Glassboro is located at 178 South Delsea Drive, one mile south of Route 332/High Street.

The Metal of Honor Project is now in its second year. CollisionMax once again will give away auto body repairs to 11 US military veterans, one per month for each of its 11 locations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The company chooses the winner from nominations it receives from the public on the project’s web site.

Last year’s Glassboro shop winner was Christine Ware of Pitman, NJ, a 29-year-old single mother who served in the U.S. Air Force and whose Air Force husband was killed while serving in Iraq.

“The Metal of Honor Project is our way of saying thank you and honoring the men and women of our armed forces who put their lives on the line for all of us,” said Jim Tornetta, CollisionMax president and CEO.

In New Jersey, CollisionMax operates shops in Blackwood, Cinnaminson, Glassboro, Marlton, Pennsauken, Sicklerville and Westmont. In Pennsylvania, it has repair centers in Oxford Valley, Warminster and two in Northeast Philadelphia (both on West Grant Avenue). Its GlassMax business operates throughout the Delaware Valley. For more information about CollisionMax and GlassMax, please visit www.collisionmax.com.