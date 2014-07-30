Trevose, PA, July 30, 2014 – CollisionMax Autobody and Glass Repair Centers has reached an agreement to advertise on 97.5 WPEN-FM “The Fanatic,” a Philadelphia sports talk radio station, the company announced today.

Under the terms of the agreement, CollisionMax will sponsor the station’s “FanVote of the Day” listener poll, in addition to airing ads daily. To vote, listeners can go to the radio station’s website. www.975thefanatic.com. Recent polls asked readers to name the best quarterback in the NFL’s Eastern Conference, and who should be traded by the Philadelphia Phillies.

“We’re thrilled to be advertising on The Fanatic,” said Rich Tornetta, CollisionMax’s marketing communications manager. “Our radio advertising has been very effective for us, and our relationship with The Fanatic expands our reach to another listening audience.”

For the past two years, CollisionMax has been advertising on WPEN-FM’s sister station, WMMR-FM, Philadelphia’s leading rock format radio station. Both stations are owned by Greater Media Philadelphia.

About CollisionMax

CollisionMax is a family-owned auto body and glass repair business with 11 locations in the Delaware Valley. In New Jersey, CollisionMax operates shops in Blackwood, Cinnaminson, Glassboro, Marlton, Pennsauken, Sicklerville and Westmont. In Pennsylvania, it has repair centers in Oxford Valley, Warminster and two in Northeast Philadelphia (both on West Grant Avenue). It also offers mobile repairs throughout the metropolitan Philadelphia area. For information about CollisionMax, please visithttp://www.collisionmax.com.