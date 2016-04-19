Slide background
Lindenwold, NJ Active Duty Air Force Veteran Wins CollisionMax’s Metal of Honor Auto Body Repair Award

Trevose, PA, October 14, 2014 – William Willingham, a U.S. Air Force non-commissioned officer still on active duty after 18 years, is the latest winner of CollisionMax’s Metal of Honor Award, the company announced today. As a result, CollisionMax of Sicklerville, NJ will repair his black 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck free of charge.

A resident of Lindenwold, NJ, Mr. Willingham, 37, was born and raised in Kenton County, Kentucky, and enlisted in 1996, a year after he graduated from high school. “I was wondering what to do with my life, and I talked it over with my father, who was in the Army for 20 years and served in the Desert Storm campaign” in Kuwait and Iraq in 1991. “I was thinking about a military career, and he said he thought the Air Force would be the way to go.”

In the course of his career, Mr. Willingham says he has served both overseas and various places in the United States, but can’t talk about his service because it involves classified operations. What he could say was that he serves at a base in New Jersey and uses his truck to make a daily 80-mile commute to work.

“The military has been great to me,” he said. “It’s given me skills that I can use in a lot of different ways when I retire” in two more years.

Married and the father of six children, Mr. Willingham said the right front and side of his truck were badly damaged early last year when he accidentally sideswiped a telephone pole after a very long day of work. “Since it was my fault, I was going to have to pay the deductible, and my insurance premium would probably […]

CollisionMax Supports Lower Bucks County Chamber of Commerce Veterans Job Search Skills Workshop

Trevose, PA, September 18, 2014 – CollisionMax continued to reach out to help U.S. military veterans through its organizational support of a job search skills workshop this week sponsored by the Lower Bucks County Chamber of Commerce.

The workshop, the second of its kind held at the chamber’s offices in Fairless Hills, PA, invited veterans to engage in mock job interviews with Bucks County employers, sit in a seminar offering interview and resume tips, and receive critiques of their resumes. It was held on Tuesday, September 16.

CollisionMax is one of several member companies who are active members of the chamber’s Veterans Support Project. Companies who sent representatives to interview and coach veterans at this week’s workshop included Sam’s Club, Sesame Place, Lower Bucks Hospital, Patriot Connections, and Workforce Opportunity Services.

CollisionMax, an auto body and glass repair business with 11 locations in the Delaware Valley, sponsors the Metal of Honor Project as a way of honoring and thanking area veterans for their service. Launched in 2012, to date the project has given free body repairs to 14 area veterans nominated by the public. To nominate a veteran, please visit metalofhonorproject.com. For more information about CollisionMax, please visit collisionmax.com.

Blackwood, NJ Army Veteran Wins CollisionMax’s Metal of Honor Auto Body Repair Award

Trevose, PA, September 18, 2014 — Erik Hohenberger, a 44-year-old U.S. Army veteran, is the latest winner of CollisionMax’s Metal of Honor Award, the company announced today. As a result, CollisionMax of Blackwood, NJ will repair his silver 2006 BMW 325i sedan free of charge.

A resident of Blackwood, Mr. Hohenberger enlisted a year after he graduated from high Sterling High School in Stratford, NJ, in 1989, during the lead up to the first Gulf War. “I had just received my certification as a heating and air conditioning technician, but Army service was a kind of tradition in my family, and I wanted to do something to help my country defend itself,” he says.

Iraqi forces invaded Kuwait in August, 1990, and Hohenberg had orders to ship out for combat duty there. “But just before we were going to leave, my orders were changed. Instead, I was sent to South Korea, where the Army had a supply base shipping equipment to the Gulf. I was a little disappointed, but in the Army you follow orders.”

In South Korea, Mr. Hohenberger was a mechanic assigned to repairing Army vehicles, from HUMVs and trucks to tanks. He also participated in training exercises along the North Korean border. After a year there, he was transferred to an army logistics base in Kansas, and was discharged from active duty in 1992 as a corporal. He continued to serve in the Army reserves until 1998.

“I loved the Army,” he says. “It taught me leadership and responsibility, and it was like one big family.”

When he enlisted, Mr. Hohenberger was following in his father’s footsteps. “My father was born and raised in Munich, Germany, and lived through World […]

CollisionMax of Sicklerville, NJ, Now Seeking Veteran Nominations for Year Two of its Metal of Honor No-Cost Auto Body Repairs

Trevose, PA, September 5, 2014 – CollisionMax of Sicklerville, NJ, is now accepting nominations for the next winner of the company’s Metal of Honor Project, which gives free auto body repairs to Delaware Valley U.S. military service veterans. The deadline for nominations from the Sicklerville area is Friday, September 26.

To nominate a veteran, go to the project’s web site, http://www.metalofhonorproject.com. The winner will be announced in the first week of October. CollisionMax of Sicklerville is located at 2781 Sicklerville Road, just off the northbound Route 42 Exit 7 for Sicklerville.

Since the project began, CollisionMax has selected 15 winners of the award who live near the company’s collision repair centers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. CollisionMax selects a winner once a month for one its 11 locations. The company chooses the winner from nominations it receives from the public on the project’s web site.

Last year’s Sicklerville shop winner was Joseph Sipia of Runnemede, NJ, a 92-year-old U.S. Navy veteran of World War II.

“The Metal of Honor Project is our way of saying thank you and honoring the men and women of our armed forces who put their lives on the line for all of us,” said Jim Tornetta, CollisionMax president and CEO.

In New Jersey, CollisionMax operates shops in Blackwood, Cinnaminson, Glassboro, Marlton, Pennsauken, Sicklerville and Westmont. In Pennsylvania, it has repair centers in Oxford Valley, Warminster and two in Northeast Philadelphia (both on West Grant Avenue). Its GlassMax business operates throughout the Delaware Valley. For more information about CollisionMax and GlassMax, please visit http://www.collisionmax.com.

Disabled 22-Year Air Force Veteran from Warminster, PA Wins CollisionMax’s Metal of Honor Auto Body Repair Award

Trevose, PA, August 5, 2014 – David Suszko of Warminster, PA, a disabled 22-year U.S. Air Force veteran, has been selected as the latest winner of CollisionMax’s Metal of Honor Award. As a result, CollisionMax of Warminster, PA, will repair his 1998 Lincoln Continental free of charge.

Suszko, 54, retired from the Air Force in 2000 with the rank of senior master sergeant after guarding nuclear weapon facilities and then serving as a recruiter at bases across the United States.

“Military service was one of the greatest things I’ve ever done,” Suszko said. “Military service teaches you things that you carry with you the rest of your life, like discipline, integrity, loyalty, respect and honor.”

Suszko signed up for delayed enlistment in 1978 while a senior in high school. He was inspired to enlist by his father, a World War II Army veteran, and his two older brothers, one of whom was drafted into the Air Force during the Vietnam War, and one who enlisted in the Navy in 1973. “I knew that I wanted a career in the military,” he said, noting that, since then, his family has been “all-military.”

Suszko met his wife, Patricia, while both were stationed at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, now the home of the nation’s stealth B-2 bomber force. His son, David, is an Air Force major, and a son-in-law is serving as a gunnery sergeant with the Marines in Afghanistan.

After his discharge, Suszko worked in corporate human resources for eight years, until back and joint injuries he suffered on classified operations he can’t talk about caught up with him. “I’m in constant pain, and go for physical therapy three days a week,” he said. He […]

Auto Body Repair Company CollisionMax Now Advertising on Philadelphia Sports Radio 97.5 WPEN-FM, “The Fanatic”

Trevose, PA, July 30, 2014 – CollisionMax Autobody and Glass Repair Centers has reached an agreement to advertise on 97.5 WPEN-FM “The Fanatic,” a Philadelphia sports talk radio station, the company announced today.

Under the terms of the agreement, CollisionMax will sponsor the station’s “FanVote of the Day” listener poll, in addition to airing ads daily. To vote, listeners can go to the radio station’s website. www.975thefanatic.com. Recent polls asked readers to name the best quarterback in the NFL’s Eastern Conference, and who should be traded by the Philadelphia Phillies.

“We’re thrilled to be advertising on The Fanatic,” said Rich Tornetta, CollisionMax’s marketing communications manager. “Our radio advertising has been very effective for us, and our relationship with The Fanatic expands our reach to another listening audience.”

For the past two years, CollisionMax has been advertising on WPEN-FM’s sister station, WMMR-FM, Philadelphia’s leading rock format radio station. Both stations are owned by Greater Media Philadelphia.

CollisionMax Cyclists Raise $3,500 for Cancer Research and Treatment

Trevose, PA, July 15, 2014 – A team of cyclists sponsored by CollisionMax, an auto body and glass repair business with 11 shops in the Delaware Valley, raised nearly $3,500 for the American Cancer Society by riding in its annual charity bike ride, the company announced today.

The sixteen riders of Team CollisionMax rode 65 miles last Sunday from Philadelphia to Buena Vista, in Atlantic County, NJ, in the 42nd annual bike-a-thon organized by the charity’s Philadelphia chapter.

“It was a great ride, and we all made it,” said team co-captain Kevin Mulvey. “What made it even better was that we more than doubled our goal of raising $1,500.” He said the team raised a total of $3,472 in donations by CollisionMax, the public, and $150 from each team member.

“This is a charity that is near and dear to our hearts,” said Mr. Mulvey. “Our company has several employees who are cancer survivors, and the families of nearly every member of our team have been touched by cancer.”

He said another reason Team CollisionMax was created was to help employees improve their health and wellness. “One of our team members lost 20 pounds training for the ride, so we know it’s worth the effort.”

An estimated 3,300 riders participated in the bike-a-thon, and the event raised more the $1.2 million, according to Jamie Rothman, an American Cancer Society spokesperson. The funds are used to provide free medical treatment to cancer victims and support cancer research, she said. For more information about the American Cancer Society, please visit www.cancer.org.

20-Year Levittown, PA Army Vet Wins CollisionMax’s Metal of Honor Auto Body Repair Award

Trevose, PA, July 9, 2014 — Carl Showers of Levittown, a 20-year U.S. Army veteran, has been selected as the latest winner of CollisionMax’s Metal of Honor Award. As a result, CollisionMax of Oxford Valley, PA, will repair his accident-damaged 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck free of charge.

Showers, 59, retired from the Army in 1996 with the rank of sergeant first class after serving as a nurse at bases in Heidelberg, Germany and across the United States. He is from the third generation of his family to serve in the military.

“Military service is a kind of tradition in my family,” he said. “My grandfather fought in World War I, and my father saw combat in Italy in World War II. I also had two uncles who served in the Navy in the South Pacific in World War II, one of whom was so badly wounded when his ship was attacked they thought he wouldn’t make it; and an uncle who did four tours in combat in Vietnam and came back with post-traumatic stress disorder.”

Showers grew up in Osceola Mills, PA, a town of some 1,200 people 20 miles west of State College, PA in central PA. He enlisted in 1975, one year after graduating from high school.

“I was doing landscaping at Penn State, and came across a recruiter at my county fair. He said with the Army I could receive training and see the world, so I signed up. My father said it would do me good. And it did.

“I was a hothead when I got out of high school. What the Army taught me was discipline and confidence, and it helped me realize that I can do anything I put my mind to. […]

Deptford, NJ Navy Veteran Wins CollisionMax’s Metal of Honor Auto Body Repair Award

Trevose, PA, June 12, 2014 — Jacqueline Mastroeni, a 32-year-old U.S. Navy and Navy Reserve veteran of 14 years, has been selected as the winner of CollisionMax’s Metal of Honor Award. As a result, CollisionMax of Glassboro, NJ will repair her 2005 Scion TC free of charge.

A resident of Deptford, NJ, Ms. Mastroeni was born and raised in Runnemede, NJ, and enlisted in the Navy’s delayed entry program at the age of 17, while a junior at Triton High School. “I always wanted a career in the military,” she says. “My father and an uncle served in the Navy, and another uncle was in the Air Force. I was born for service.”

In her four years of active duty in the Navy, she served as a boatswain’s mate on the U.S.S. Briscoe, a guided missile destroyer at sea for two six-month deployments. The Briscoe was the sister ship of the U.S.S. Cole, which was attacked on October 12, 2000 (Ms. Mastroeni’s birthday ) by suicide bombers in the port of Aden in Yemen. Seventeen sailors were killed in the attack.

“We were headed to make port in Aden next,” she said. “It was a sobering experience to know we were that close to combat.” She was also on board the Briscoe when the captain announced the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. “I’ll never forget it,” she said. “The whole ship went dead silent. Nobody said a word. It was definitely a very scary thing to deal with at 19 or 20 years of age.”

On her second deployment, in March 2003 she was on board the Briscoe when it participated in the “Shock and Awe” […]

CollisionMax of Glassboro, NJ, Now Seeking Veteran Nominations for Year Two of its Metal of Honor No-Cost Auto Body Repairs

Trevose, PA, May 14, 2014 — CollisionMax of Glassboro, NJ, is now accepting nominations for the next winner of the company’s Metal of Honor Project, which gave free auto body repairs to 11 Delaware Valley U.S. military service veterans in its first full year. The deadline for nominations from the Glassboro area is Friday, May 30.

To nominate a veteran, go to the project’s web site, www.metalofhonorproject.com. The winner will be announced in the first week of June. CollisionMax of Glassboro is located at 178 South Delsea Drive, one mile south of Route 332/High Street.

The Metal of Honor Project is now in its second year. CollisionMax once again will give away auto body repairs to 11 US military veterans, one per month for each of its 11 locations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The company chooses the winner from nominations it receives from the public on the project’s web site.

Last year’s Glassboro shop winner was Christine Ware of Pitman, NJ, a 29-year-old single mother who served in the U.S. Air Force and whose Air Force husband was killed while serving in Iraq.

“The Metal of Honor Project is our way of saying thank you and honoring the men and women of our armed forces who put their lives on the line for all of us,” said Jim Tornetta, CollisionMax president and CEO.

In New Jersey, CollisionMax operates shops in Blackwood, Cinnaminson, Glassboro, Marlton, Pennsauken, Sicklerville and Westmont. In Pennsylvania, it has repair centers in Oxford Valley, Warminster and two in Northeast Philadelphia (both on West Grant Avenue). Its GlassMax business operates throughout the Delaware Valley. For more information about CollisionMax and GlassMax, please visit www.collisionmax.com.

