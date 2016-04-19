Trevose, PA, October 14, 2014 – William Willingham, a U.S. Air Force non-commissioned officer still on active duty after 18 years, is the latest winner of CollisionMax’s Metal of Honor Award, the company announced today. As a result, CollisionMax of Sicklerville, NJ will repair his black 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck free of charge.

A resident of Lindenwold, NJ, Mr. Willingham, 37, was born and raised in Kenton County, Kentucky, and enlisted in 1996, a year after he graduated from high school. “I was wondering what to do with my life, and I talked it over with my father, who was in the Army for 20 years and served in the Desert Storm campaign” in Kuwait and Iraq in 1991. “I was thinking about a military career, and he said he thought the Air Force would be the way to go.”

In the course of his career, Mr. Willingham says he has served both overseas and various places in the United States, but can’t talk about his service because it involves classified operations. What he could say was that he serves at a base in New Jersey and uses his truck to make a daily 80-mile commute to work.

“The military has been great to me,” he said. “It’s given me skills that I can use in a lot of different ways when I retire” in two more years.

Married and the father of six children, Mr. Willingham said the right front and side of his truck were badly damaged early last year when he accidentally sideswiped a telephone pole after a very long day of work. “Since it was my fault, I was going to have to pay the deductible, and my insurance premium would probably […]