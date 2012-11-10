CollisionMax Auto Body Repair Shops in Philadelphia & South Jersey
There are plenty of auto body repair shops in the Delaware Valley, so why come to CollisionMax? Come here because you want an honest body shop that delivers on its promise. Come here because you expect the best. We’re collision repair experts but we never forget our most important job is keeping our customers happy and informed.
Welcome to CollisionMax, an ABRA Company. Our 11 convenient locations in New Jersey and Philadelphia have focused on one thing for over 35 years – and that’s making your car look its absolute best.
Auto Body
Expert Collision Repair
A great body shop customer experience means great auto body work. And that’s just what you get at any one of our 11 CollisionMax Autobody & Glass repair shops in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
GlassMax
Mobile Auto Glass
If glass damage is all you’ve’ve got, take advantage of our GlassMax Mobile Van service. Call us, and we’ll bring the shop and a certified technician directly to your door, whether it’s at your home or work.
PDR
Paintless Dent Repair
Dents that lend themselves to PDR are those where the original paint isn’t damaged, or away from the edges of panels. The savings can be significant, both in time and money for labor and materials.
Estimates
Free Collision Repair Estimates
We offer free, no-obligation estimates for your auto body and collision repair needs. To schedule one, just call one of our shops or click the link below and fill out some preliminary information.